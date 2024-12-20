It has been reported that the Houston Astros are finalizing a deal to acquire Christian Walker, the star first baseman from the Arizona Diamondbacks. As the Astros were deemed serious suitors for Nolan Arenado, which the third baseman would block a trade, the team got an infielder who could have cemented the future of Alex Bregman.

People had been wondering about the future between Houston and Bregman as they've had a relationship since 2016, but per a post from Ken Rosenthal on his X, formerly Twitter, he believes that it means that the 30-year-old “is gone.”

“Would almost certainly mean Bregman is gone from Houston,” Rosenthal wrote. “And that Arenado won’t end up there. Astros would go with Walker at 1B and Isaac Paredes at 3B.”

It has been a busy offseason for the team recently as besides the news surrounding Bregman and Arenado, the Astros would trade outfielder Kyle Tucker to the Chicago Cubs, signaling a shift.

Astros possibly signing Christian Walker would end certain pursuits

With people thinking Houston expects a breakup from Bregman, they were after Arenado, but the St. Louis Cardinals star would not “waive his no-trade clause” according to Mark Feinsand.

“According to sources, the Astros and Cardinals were in discussions on a potential trade involving the third baseman,” Feinsand wrote. “But Arenado informed St. Louis that he will not waive his no-trade clause to go to Houston.”

“The Cardinals were willing to send $15-20 million to the Astros as part of the deal to help pay down Arenado’s salary, sources said,” Feinsand continued. “The eight-time All-Star is set to earn $74 million over the next three years, though the Rockies are on the hook for $10 million as part of their 2021 trade with the Cardinals, while $12 million of the deal is deferred, bringing the present-day value of what he is owed to roughly $60 million. The money the Cardinals were willing to include would have brought the Astros’ commitment down to roughly $40-45 million over three years.”

At any rate, the Houston signing of Walker is a done deal as it could mean the end of the pursuit after Arenado and of the working relationship with Bregman.