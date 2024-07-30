The Toronto Blue Jays continue to blow up their team, as they sent southpaw pitcher Yusei Kikuchi to the Houston Astros on Monday, via ESPN's Jeff Passan.

“The Houston Astros have acquired left-hander Yusei Kikuchi from the Toronto Blue Jays, sources tell ESPN,” Passan reported. “Deal is done.”

The Seattle Mariners forced Houston's hand by making various moves, setting up a riveting race atop the AL West over the final two months of the season.

“The Astros' starting pitching has been ravaged by injuries this season, and with Seattle going out and getting Randy Arozarena, Justin Turner and Yimi Garcia, the Astros needed to make a move,” Passan continued. “Yusei Kikuchi was it, and @JimBowdenGM was first to say the deal with Toronto was near.”

The Astros are sending fellow starting pitcher Jake Bloss in return. The club settled for Kikuchi after initially targeting Detroit Tigers hurler Jack Flaherty, via USA Today's Bob Nightengale.

“The Astros had engaged earlier in talks with the Detroit Tigers for starter Jack Flaherty before pivoting to Kikuchi. @JimBowdenGM on it,” Nightengale tweeted.