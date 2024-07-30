The Houston Astros are adding a piece to their bullpen ahead of the trade deadline on Tuesday afternoon.

As reported by YES Network's Jack Curry, the ball club has acquired Caleb Ferguson from the New York Yankees in exchange for a minor leaguer and international pool money. Ferguson has struggled in 2024 for the Bronx Bombers with an ERA over five in 42 appearances. However, he gets a fresh start in Houston and could prove to be valuable for the AL West leaders, who are playing much better baseball as of late.

While 24′ hasn't been great for Ferguson, he's shown promise in past years. The left-hander owns a career 3.66 ERA in six big league seasons, striking out 288 hitters in 240.2 innings. His first five seasons in the show came with the Los Angeles Dodgers, compiling a career-best 1.82 ERA in 2021 in 37 games. This season is by far his worst, which is likely part of the reason the Yankees cut ties. NY brought in Ferguson in an offseason trade with the Dodgers.

The Astros have been buyers in the last few days, acquiring starter Yusei Kikuchi from the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday to bolster their rotation. Houston did give up some intriguing prospects to get the southpaw who is likely going to be a rental, but the organization clearly saw value in making the move.

Astros turning things around

Houston wasn't playing great baseball in the first half, but they've turned things around and now sit at the top of the AL West with a 55-51 record. While the Seattle Mariners are right on their heels, we know the Astros have all that it takes to be a World Series contender once again. Even if Kikuchi and Ferguson end up being the only two players they acquire, Joe Espada's group is still in a prime position to be in the postseason mix come October.

We'll see how the lefties fit with their new team.