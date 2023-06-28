Although the Houston Astros are currently in third place in the American League West, they are still expected to be buyers ahead of the MLB trade deadline. Houston owns a 42-37 record as of this story's publication, trailing the first place Texas Rangers by six games and second place Los Angeles Angels by one game in the AL West. Astros GM Dana Brown recently discussed Houston's trade deadline plans on SportsTalk790, via Chandler Rome of The Athletic.

“We're not in the business of throwing away our top prospects for rentals,” Brown said.

The Astros have done an impressive job of developing stars over the years. They are hesitant to trade top prospects for big league talent as a result. However, the Astros have holes on their roster in 2023.

Astros' trade deadline needs

Framber Valdez has led the rotation. Houston will still likely be in the trade market for another pitcher, however, offense is what the Astros must acquire. They have dealt with injury concerns in 2023, with players such as Yordan Alvarez and Michael Brantley spending time on the injured list.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Rome summarized Brown's further comments in reference to what areas of need the Astros may address ahead of the trade deadline.

“Dana Brown reiterated that his focus is acquiring offense at the trade deadline, but acknowledged they need another arm, too. Asked if Drew Gilbert is untouchable, Brown said no one is untouchable, but basically said they wouldn't give him up in a deal for a rental,” Rome wrote on Twitter.

Gilbert, an outfielder, is the Astros' No. 1 overall prospect, per MLB.com. Brown didn't rule out a potential Gilbert trade, but he will only be dealt away if Houston receives a player with multiple years remaining on his contract.

The Astros certainly have decisions to make ahead of the '23 deadline. They are the defending champions and their roster is still talented, but adding some help seems rather necessary this season.