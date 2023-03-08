As the Houston Astros embark on their quest to repeat as champions, they are also looking to lock up the core of their team with contract extensions. Kyle Tucker and Framber Valdez are two of the next guys that they want to sign but general manager Dana Brown doesn’t sound too confident about it.

Brown said that the current contract extension talks have not been easy, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. The Astros aren’t particularly close with either player, though they still have time to get deals done since both players are under team control for the next two seasons.

“These are going to be more difficult to get done at this juncture,” Brown said, via the New York Post. “It feels like they’re coming to a close. We’ll know within the next 48 hours. We’re communicating. It looks like we’re further away with Tucker, but we’ll see…At the end of the day we’re willing to secure players. But we have to meet somewhere in the middle…We still have three more years, it’s not the end of the world if we get it done next year or the year after.”

Although the Astros have extensions in place with key stars like Yordan Alvarez and Cristian Javier, they have lots more work to do to keep the World Series core in tact. Keeping the team competitive around Houston lifers Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman is key. The Astros are set up to be one of the best teams in the 2023 season and beyond thanks to guys like Tucker and Valdez.