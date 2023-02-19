Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve doesn’t seem to want to be anywhere but in Houston.

Astros general manager Dana Brown said the 32-year-old infielder and third baseman Alex Bregman should retire with only one uniform, wrote MLB Astros beat reporter Brian McTaggart in a Sunday article.

“I liked when he said that,” Jose Altuve said of Brown’s comments. “Obviously, I’ve spent my whole career here and hope to retire here. I think we are on the same page.”

Jose Altuve earned his eighth All-Star selection with the Astros after he racked up 28 home runs, 158 hits and 57 runs batted in 141 games played for Houston this season. He earned an American League Silver Slugger spot as a second baseman and fifth place in the AL MVP voting.

Dana Brown doubled down on keeping the two All-Stars on the Astros, according to ESPN.

“We’re in the keeping business,” Brown said, via ESPN. “We want to keep our players.”

Catcher Martín Maldonado had high praise for the 12-year Astro, calling him the face of the franchise and one of the best hitters in baseball.

“The face of the franchise,” Maldonado said. “I walked into today and I said I couldn’t believe that little guy is one of the best hitters in the game. If somebody’s walking in the mall and sees Altuve walking, [if you] don’t know anything about baseball, you wouldn’t have thought that guy is the face of the franchise for the Houston Astros.

“Nobody would’ve thought that. That guy has a chance to get 3,000 hits. Like I told him today, ‘I think you’re gonna go back to hitting .320, .330.’ Now he’s hitting for power. He’s getting better every year.”

The Astros will face the New York Mets at 12:05 p.m. CST on Saturday in Minute Maid Park. The game will be broadcasted on AT&T SportsNet Southwest.