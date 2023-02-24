The New York Mets will go through the 2023 season chasing what the Houston Astros accomplished in 2022. Both teams have much more than World Series aspirations in common.

Both the Mets and the Astros had eight players in MLB Network’s Top 100. That was the most among every team in the MLB.

New York saw Justin Verlander (14), Max Scherzer (15), Francisco Lindor (21), Pete Alonso (31), Jeff McNeil (45), Edwin Diaz (51), Brandon Nimmo (54) and Starling Marte (61) make the list.

Conversely, Yordan Alvarez (9), Jose Altuve (23), Alex Bregman (24), Kyle Tucker (30), Jose Abreu (40), Framber Valdez (56), Jeremy Pena (64) and Cristian Javier (80) made it for the Astros.

The Astros had the highest overall player in Alvarez. He’s coming off of an All Star season in which he hit .306 with 37 home runs and 97 RBI. Alvarez’s All Star nomination was the first over his career, as was his Silver Slugger. The designated hitter finished third in AL MVP voting.

But while Houston had the highest rated player, the Mets had the better average. The average of all the Mets rankings came out to 36.5. The Astros’ average was 40.75. Since New York’s average was lower, that means they had more players higher on the list than the Astros. New York had seven of their eight players inside the top 50 while Houston had five.

Coming off of a World Series win, the Astros are trying to add more hardware to their trophy case. After a big offseason, the Mets are trying to knock them off of their mantle. Both have a long season ahead of them. But on talent alone, the Mets and Astros look like two impressive World Series contenders.