The Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros are among four teams being linked to a trade for Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Yusei Kikuchi, per Jon Morosi of MLB Network. The San Diego Padres and Minnesota Twins were also mentioned as potential landing destinations for Kikuchi.

Toronto is selling ahead of the 2024 MLB trade deadline. That doesn't mean Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will be moved, but it does indicate that a number of players on the roster will be made available. In fact, the Blue Jays have already begun the process of trading veteran players away.

The Dodgers have been mentioned as a suitor for various pitchers. Los Angeles has proven the ability to help pitchers turn their careers around as well. Kikuchi, 33, has pitched to an underwhelming 4.75 ERA across a league leading 22 starts in 2024. His ability to stay on the mound has been impressive, but his results have been less than stellar.

Perhaps joining the Dodgers, or receiving a fresh start with any team, will help Kikuchi get back on track.

Yusei Kikuchi linked to Dodgers, other teams

Kikuchi has pitched in MLB since 2019. He made his big league debut with the Seattle Mariners. Kikuchi struggled during his first couple of years but was selected to the All-Star team in 2021.

In 2022, Kikuchi joined the Blue Jays. He endured a down '22 campaign before pitching fairly well in 2023. In 2024, however, he has taken a step in the wrong direction.

Nevertheless, teams are still interested in Kikuchi. He has displayed the ability to find success in the past. Teams such as the Dodgers are hopeful that he can find his groove with a change of scenery.

Morosi also noted that a deal is “very likely” to come to fruition before the deadline. At this point, it would be surprising if Kikuchi was not moved. The question is which team will trade for the veteran starting pitcher?