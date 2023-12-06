While the Astros are expected to role with Yanier Diaz at catcher, Houston has found him a veteran backup in Victor Caratini.

While Yanier Diaz seems ready to take over as the Houston Astros starting catcher, the team still wanted to ensure they had a veteran option behind him. After rolling with Martin Maldonado for the past few seasons, the Astros decided to make a change.

Houston has signed Victor Caratini to a two-year, $12 million contract, via Mark Feinsand and Brian McTaggart of MLB.com. Maldonado has received wide-spread interest across the league, leading the Astros pivoting at backstop.

Caratini spent this past season with the Milwaukee Brewers; although he only appeared in 62 games. In that time, Caratini hit .259 with seven home runs and 25 RBI. Over his entire seven-year MLB career, Caratini has hit .236 with 38 home runs and 171 RBI.

With little offensive pop, Houston won't be relying on Caratini to be their everyday catcher. However, he is a seasoned veteran who gives the Astros some insurance behind the plate.

After a strong performance last season, Diaz is ready to take over the catching role full-time. In 104 games, Diaz hit .282 with 23 home runs and 60 RBI. Almost half of Caratini's offensive production in one season.

Maldonado spent six total seasons with the Astros, appearing in 469 games. He won a World Series with the team and served as a safety net behind the plate. Now, that role will go to Victor Caratini.

The Astros aren't expecting Caratini to become a beacon of offense behind that plate. That job will seemingly belong to Yanier Diaz. But Houston wants to ensure they have all the requisite pieces in place to make a deep postseason run. Caratini won't turn the Astros into world beaters, but it gives the Astros the catching depth they desired.