Michael Brantley is still waiting for an exact date for his 2023 MLB season debut. The Houston Astros outfielder has been making progress since he went under the knife to repair a right shoulder injury but got a bit of a scare when he was hit in the batting cage last Thursday. At the moment, his return date is up in the air, as he remains on the team's 10-day injured list, per MLB.com.

The Astros were in Toronto when Brantley had that accident in the batting cage, though, it doesn't seem that he got injured. The focus continues to be on his full recovery from the shoulder surgery and on shaking the rust, as he gets closer to an eventual return to action. Michael Brantley has already seen some reps in the minors, having already played nine games this year for the Triple-A Sugar Land Space Cowboys, going 6-for-24 with a pair of doubles and five RBI across 37 total plate appearances.

Brantley played in 64 games in 2022 and hit.288/.370/.416 while recording five home runs and 26 RBI, and a 124 OPS+ in 2022, which followed an All-Star campaign in 2021.

The Astros could use some more Michael Brantley good news, as they have been struggling of late. After winning the first game of the Toronto series, the Astros lost the final three games of that matchup. Then they suffered another loss in the series-opener against the Cleveland Guardians on the road on Friday.

Although there's no certain date on Brantley's return, the hope is that his awaited 2023 debut will come before the All-Star break.