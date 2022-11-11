Published November 11, 2022

By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

The Houston Astros and GM James Click parted ways on Friday. However, assistant general manager Scott Powers was also fired, per Jeff Passan.

Both moves are surprising given the Astros’ recent World Series victory. Nevertheless, owner Jim Crane and Houston are clearing willing to move on.

Click was originally offered a 1-year deal which he obviously declined. He was likely seeking a more secure deal after leading Houston to a Fall Classic win. But Crane opted to let him go rather than negotiate a long-term deal.

Reports originally stated that Crane and Click featured different viewpoints on baseball operations. Click preferred an analytic-based approach for the Astros which drew the ire of Crane. In the end, Click’s methods obviously worked. As a result, he should receive plenty of interest from other teams. The majority of organizations around the league tend to rely on analytics, so Click should have minimal issue finding his next role.

The Astros will begin their search for a new GM. Houston has built a dynasty over the past few years and will look for someone who can further continue their success. They still feature a quality core of players and a new GM shouldn’t face much trouble trying to win for now. Nevertheless, the decision to fire Click and Powers could back fire down the road for the Astros. They both did a tremendous job for Houston without question over the past few seasons.

We will monitor and provide updates on the Astros’ general manager search.