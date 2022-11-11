Published November 11, 2022

By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

James Click will not be returning to the Houston Astros despite leading the team to a World Series win, per Jeff Passan. Passan reports that the Astros offered Click a 1-year contract which he ultimately turned down. Click and owner Jim Crane reportedly had differing viewpoints on baseball operations which originally sparked rumors of Click’s potential departure.

Update: A recent report from Bob Nightengale stated that Click “actually was fired.”

“Houston #Astros GM James Click actually was fired. He was offered a one-year contract and raise from his $1 million salary on Monday, turned it down in pursuit of a longer contract, and was dismissed Friday after publicly airing his grievances at the GM meetings,” Nightengale wrote on Twitter.

Reports surfaced during the Astros playoff run that owner Jim Crane had concerns in reference to James Click’s reliance on analytics. Manager Dusty Baker was always expected to return unless he opted for retirement. But Click’s future with the Astros was in question.

However, many people around the MLB world expected Click to return following the Astros’ World Series victory. But Crane’s inability to commit to Click on a long-term deal ultimately led to the end of Click’s tenure in Houston.

James Click is destined to receive interest from other teams. The majority of franchises prefer analytics-based approaches, so it should only be a matter of time before he is offered a position elsewhere.

The Astros will now look to find a new GM for the 2023 season as they aim for another World Series title.