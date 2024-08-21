The Houston Astros have been without one of their best players for the past few days, with third baseman Alex Bregman nursing an elbow injury. However, the Astros just got a positive update on when they may see Bregman back in the lineup.

Speaking before Tuesday's game against the Boston Red Sox, Astros manager Joe Espada told Chandler Rome of The Athletic that Bregman could be his designated hitter on Wednesday or could pinch hit on Tuesday.

This is great news for the Astros, who are looking like one of the best teams in Major League Baseball. Houston has won 11 of their last 12 and have stormed out to a five game lead over the Seattle Mariners in the AL West. They have been able to win despite Bregman's absence, but that does not mean he is not a critical part of their team.

While it is slightly concerning that Bregman does not appear to be ready to play the field quite yet, it is still a relief that he will likely be able to avoid a stint on the injured list and can return his red-hot bat the the Astros lineup.

25-year-old rookie third baseman Shay Whitcomb was called up to make his Major League debut and replace Bregman at third base during his brief absence.

What Alex Bregman brings to the Astros

Bregman, a tw0-time All-Star, two-time World Series champion and key member of the Astros' core, is having another great season. Over his last eight games before going down with an elbow injury, Bregman was hitting .417/.462/.861 with four home runs. On the season, Bregman has 19 home runs and has also been playing Gold Glove-caliber defense at third base.

Perhaps most importantly, Bregman has as much experience as anyone in baseball in playing in, and winning high-leverage games. While the Astros have a significant lead in the AL West now, one bad series could put them right back in the middle of an intense, game-by-game postseason race.

Especially with star outfielder Kyle Tucker, who hasn't played since early June due to a shin injury, still on the 60-day injured list, the Astros can not afford to be without Bregman's bat much longer.

Based on Espada's recent update, even if it is initially just as a DH, Bregman should be back very, very soon. Bregman's impending return could go a long way in making sure the Astros stay in first place in the AL West.