Houston Astros star Jose Altuve has made yet another piece of MLB history to add to his elite body of work. During the Astros’ Tuesday game against the Texas Rangers, Altuve got off to a red-hot start, hitting three home runs in the first three innings of the game, bringing his overall total to four in a row dating back to the previous contest.

With the third home run, Altuve became just the fourth player in MLB history to hit three home runs in the first three innings of a game, joining Manny Machado (2016), Mike Cameron (2002), and Carl Reynolds (1930), per ESPN Stats & Info.

For the inside story on the 24 people banned from MLB, listen below:

It’s just the latest accolade to be added to Altuve’s future Hall-of-Fame resume. In addition to his two World Series Championships (including one a year ago in 2022), Altuve has also garnered eight All-Star nods, one All-MLB First Team, a Gold Glove Award, and the AL MVP award in 2017. He also won the 2019 ALCS MVP after hitting a walk-off home run to clinch the series for the Astros.

Now, Jose Altuve has accomplished another home run-related feat, albeit in a regular season game. Still, it’s good to see Altuve at the peak of his powers as the Astros prepare themselves for the upcoming 2023 MLB playoffs. Houston currently sits at 78-61, mere percentage points behind the Seattle Mariners for first place in the vaunted AL West. The Rangers for their part are right on Houston’s tail, currently just a game behind, magnifying the importance of both this series and Altuve’s electrifying accomplishment.

The MLB playoffs are slated to begin in early October, with the first Wild Card games taking place on October 3.