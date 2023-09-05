Perhaps a trip outside Minute Maid Park is all the Houston Astros need to get back to their winning ways. Following a painful sweep at the hands of the New York Yankees at home, the Astros made a successful return in the win column by clobbering the Texas Rangers in Arlington Monday night, 13-6.

Powering the Astros in the victory over the struggling Rangers was the pair of Mauricio Dubón and Jose Altuve, as they hit back-to-back homers not just once but twice. Dubon tied the game at 4-4 in the sixth inning with a solo jack before Altuve followed it up moments later with a solo home run of his own in the same inning to give Houston the lead — for good.

What made the pair of back-to-back homers more impressive is the fact that Dubon actually predicted it, though, he probably did not expect that he and Altuve would pull off the feat twice in the same game.

“I told him we were going to go back-to-back,” Dubón told reporters after the game about his message to Altuve when he learned that he was going to bat ninth in the series opener versus the Rangers, per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN).

In addition, Dubon and Altuve became just the first pair of No. 1 and No. 9 hitters to go yard back-to-back twice in the same game, according to OptaSTATS.

The Astros are in the middle of a thrilling three-team race in the American League West division

Thanks in large part to the hot bats of Dubon and Altuve, the Astros recovered their mojos in time to prevent themselves from drifting further away from the top spot of the AL West. At the moment, the Seattle Mariners and the Astros share the lead atop the division, while the Rangers are only a game behind them.

The 78-61 Astros will look to build on their win against the Rangers, as they send Framber Valdez to the mound as their starter in Game 2 of the series this Tuesday. Justin Verlander takes the starting duties in the series finale on Wednesday before the Astros fly back home to host the San Diego Padres.