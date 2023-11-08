The Houston Astros are reportedly not engaging in contract extension talks with Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman

The Houston Astros have questions to answer this offseason after losing to the Texas Rangers in the ALCS. Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman's futures are up in their air amid their upcoming free agencies. There are reportedly no contact extension talks between the Astros and the two stars according to agent Scott Boras, via Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

Houston is currently searching for a new manager following Dusty Baker's retirement. The Astros are also surely scouting the free agent and trade markets. Still, one would imagine that at least discussing contract extensions with Altuve and Bregman, both of whom have led the Astros over the past few years, would be of the utmost importance.

Astros: Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman contract situations

Altuve and Bregman will enter free agency after the 2024 season. Houston is reportedly expected to place their focus on extending Altuve, although they would likely be open to a Bregman extension as well.

It should be noted that Altuve will turn 34-years old in May. Houston may be cautious about how many years they give the second baseman given his age. Bregman, on the other hand, isn't going to turn 30-years old until March. The Astros will need to dish out the big money in order to keep him for the long-term future.

Otherwise, Bregman will go into his contract year looking to prove to ball clubs that he's worth a lucrative, long-term extension. Bregman can set himself up nicely for free agency with an impressive 2024 campaign.

The same can be said for Altuve, but the differences in the players' ages will be taken into account. With that being said, most teams would love to have a clutch postseason performer like Altuve on their rosters.

The Astros will probably engage in contract extension talks with their veteran stars at some point this offseason. As things stand now though, there are no talks being held according to Boras.