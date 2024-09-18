The Houston Astros escaped with a close win over the Padres in San Diego on Tuesday. The game featured an unusual ejection as Jose Altuve was tossed in the top of the ninth. He was replaced by Grae Kessinger who became the Astros automatic runner on second to start the 10th inning. Kyle Tucker recently made his long-awaited return from the injured list and played the hero in Tuesday’s contest, coming through with an RBI single to score the go-ahead run that proved to be the difference.

Altuve’s ejection was a sight to behold. Facing NL Reliever of the Year frontrunner Robert Suarez with one on and two out in the top of the ninth inning of a 3-3 game, Altuve hacked at a 100 mph fastball that dribbled down to third base for the easy inning-ending putout. But the ball appeared to have made contact with Altuve before going into fair territory. And when the camera cut back to the former AL MVP, it was clear he was flabbergasted, insisting the ball was fouled off his foot, per Jomboy Media on X.

The Astros’ Jose Altuve offers proof that he fouled the ball off his foot

Astros manager Joe Espada came out to argue the call but left Altuve to linger. The nine-time All-Star then brazenly took off his cleat and his sock and emphatically pointed to his bare foot to show umpire Brennan Miller the mark the foul ball left. Altuve was immediately ejected.

Despite losing their second baseman, the Astros held on to get the win. Tucker returned to Houston’s lineup on September 6, having spent over three months on the IL after fouling a ball off his right leg. Reliever Hector Neris made things interesting by loading the bases in the bottom of the 10th inning but ultimately closed things out for his 18th save of the season.

The Astros have a five-game lead over the second-place Seattle Mariners in the American League West. Houston has gone 32-23 since returning from the All-Star break, good for the seventh best record in baseball during that stretch. The team comes in at number 7 in the MLB Power rankings.