The Houston Astros expect to receive a huge boost this weekend with the return of All-Star outfielder Kyle Tucker. MLB.com reports the Astros hope Tucker, who's been out since June 3 after fouling a ball off his right leg, will be available to start Friday as a designated hitter.

Astros manager Joe Espada said Tucker is looking better and the right fielder will slot into the DH role once or twice a week.

“He ran, and hopefully we could get him in there in the series against the D-backs,” Espada said, per MLB.com. “It looks really good, so [we're] very hopeful. Probably [Friday] could be the day, so we'll see.”

Tucker's injury was initially diagnosed as a right shin contusion but he revealed Monday he suffered a small fracture. He was placed on the 10-day injured list four days after the injury occurred, with Houston moving him to the 60-day IL on July 30.

Tucker's absence was expected to be a big blow to the Astros, but Houston has won over 60 percent of their games and has the best record in the American League since losing the three-time All-Star. The ‘Stros were six games under .500 when he went down. They're now 10 games over and hold a firm lead in the AL West after trailing by 10 games on June 18.

Houston begins a three-game series at home against the Arizona Diamondbacks Friday after being swept by the Cincinnati Reds earlier this week.

Kyle Tucker's 2024 season

Before Kyle Tucker went down he was his usual self, putting up monster numbers at the plate while playing elite defense in right field.

The 27-year-old has a .266 batting average and .979 OPS with 19 home runs, 11 doubles, 40 RBIs and 10 steals without being caught. He recorded a hit in three straight games before being sidelined.

Despite playing only 60 games, Tucker was named an American League All-Star for the third consecutive season.

Tucker's return comes at a great time as he'll have about 70 at-bats before the MLB playoffs begin on Oct. 1.