Houston Astros star Jose Altuve hasn’t played since suffering an injury prior to the 2023 season. The Astros have felt the impact of his absence, hovering around the .500 mark up to this point. Altuve recently addressed frustration he’s dealing with while missing time for Houston, per MLB.com’s Brian McTaggart.

“Obviously, it’s really hard,” Altuve said. “It’s something I didn’t plan on, but things happen, and you can’t really do anything about it. I’m just continuing to work hard every day with [head athletic trainer] Jeremiah [Randall] and try to come back to the field as quick as I can, but in the meantime, just keep watching these guys play amazing baseball.”

The Astros reportedly believe Jose Altuve is ahead of schedule with his rehab. That said, there is no current timetable or expected return date for the star second baseman. The Astros are obviously hoping he can return as soon as possible, but nothing is certain at the moment.

Altuve hasn’t dealt with too much injury trouble during the course of his career. In fact, he’s played in 140 or more games in eight seasons during his career. He failed to do so in 2018 and 2019, and obviously 2020 due to the pandemic shortened season, but he’s been a durable player for the most part. As a result, dealing with a significant injury is fairly new for Jose Altuve.

Altuve should still be able to return and play a crucial role for Houston. Despite their mediocre start to the 2023 campaign, the defending champs still have lofty aspirations.