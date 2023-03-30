Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve is now expected to return in early June after missing his first opening day with a broken right thumb, USA Today Sports Major League Baseball columnist Bob Nightengale wrote in a pair of Thursday tweets.
He is scheduled to be placed in a smaller cast Friday. According to Nightengale, if Altuve is able to return on June 1, he will miss 55 games.
Altuve was expected to miss 8-10 weeks after he suffered a hand injury during a 9-7 win by team United States in the World Baseball Classic. He suffered the injury in the fifth inning when his right hand was hit by a 96 mph fastball from Colorado Rockies pitcher Daniel Bard.
“If Jose Altuve is a fast healer, the hope is that he could return in May,” wrote Nightengale.
The Astros were set to evaluate Jose Altuve, who re-arrived at camp earlier this month with his thumb bandaged, on Sunday.
Altuve, an eight-time All-Star and one-time MVP for the Astros, has spent 12 years in Houston since he first played in a 3-2 win over the Washington Nationals in 2011. He earned All-Star and Silver Slugger selections after a 2022 season that saw him garner 158 hits, 103 runs and 28 home runs in 141 games played. He had the fifth-most votes in the AL’s MVP Voting, according to Baseball Reference.
Altuve went over just how long he wanted to play in Houston last week.
“I’m 32, and I want to play to 40,” Altuve told Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronice. “I love what I’m doing right now. I love my game. I enjoy my game…When I go out there and put my uniform on, I really enjoy playing with these guys. Hopefully…I can stay here for the rest of my career. Everybody knows it’s not up to me. But it’s something I would love to do.”