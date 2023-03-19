A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Houston Astros star second baseman Jose Altuve was hit by a pitch during Saturday night’s game at the World Baseball Classic between Team Venezuela and Team USA. Altuve exited the game shortly after getting hit, with the Astros also releasing a statement that the infielder will undergo more tests to see the full extent of the injury.

“2B Jose Altuve is being evaluated for an injury to his right hand. The Astros will provide an update tomorrow after further evaluation. The injury occurred on a hit by pitch in tonight’s World Baseball Classic game between Venezuela and the United States,” the statement read.

Jose Altuve suffered the injury in the bottom of the fifth inning when Venezuela was trailing the United States by three runs, 5-2. Daniel Bard threw a wayward 96 MPH fastball that went straight to the right hand of Altuve, who immediately fell to the ground and writhed in pain.

Before exiting the game went 1-for-2 with a run off a Luis Arraez home run in the first inning.

Jose Altuve and Venezuela topped Pool D play with an immaculate 4-0 record, scoring 23 runs and allowing only nine during a dominant run in the group.

This injury to Altuve could also be used as another talking point in what seems to be a burning debate online about whether it makes sense for MLB players to participate in World Classic Baseball games and risk sustaining injuries.

The Astros will start their World Series title defense on Mar. 30 at home against the Chicago White Sox, with Altuve’s status for Opening Day up in the air at the moment.