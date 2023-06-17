We're continuing our MLB predictions and picks for Saturday's slate with the second series game in this Interleague matchup. The Cincinnati Reds (35-35) will meet the Houston Astros (39-31) once again from Minute Maid Park. The Reds stole the first game of this series 2-1. Check out our MLB odds series for our Reds-Astros prediction and pick.

The Cincinnati Reds are currently tied for second in the NL Central and trail the leading Milwaukee Brewers by just a half-game. While they started their season out towards the bottom, the Reds have been energized through this recent stretch and are clawing their way up to the top of the division. They've won their last six games and have gone 14-6 in their last 20 games. They saw another phenomenal pitching performance last night as they held the Astros to just one run. Hunter Greene (RHP) will look to replicate that success in this one.

The Houston Astros are tied for second in the AL West and trail the leading Rangers by 3.5 games. It looked like the gap between them and the Rangers would be much wider, but a recent Texas slump has seen the Astros close the gap on the lead as reigning division champs. They haven't done much for their case, however, going just 3-7 in their last 10 and failing produce much of anything in their last showing against the Reds. They'll send Brandon Bielak (RHP) to the mound in hopes of a win.

Here are the Reds-Astros MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Reds-Astros Odds

Cincinnati Reds: -102

Houston Astros: -116

Over (8): -120

Under (8): -102

How To Watch Reds vs. Astros

TV: AT&T Sports Net, Bally Sports

Stream: MLB.TV, fuboTV

Time: 4:10 p.m. ET/ 1:10 p.m. PT

Why The Reds Could Cover The Spread

The Reds are putting together quite a run recently and find themselves in position to lead the NL Central. Over the last six games, they've outscored their opponents by 11 runs and have done a great job closing out one-run games. Their pitching looks to finally be getting into the swings of things as they saw another shutout performance from Andrew Abbott. If they continue holding teams like the Astros and Brewers to shutouts, they'll be a force in the NL Wild Card race.

The Reds will send Hunter Greene to the mound with a 1-4 record and 4.01 ERA thru 67.1 innings of work. He's not seeing a lot of success early in games and has issues with walking too many batters. While he's still a young talent, the Reds are hoping that this recent momentum can translate to Greene and force him out of a pitching slump. As one of the fastest teams in the MLB, they'll look to electrify the base paths behind their young star Elly De La Cruz.

Why The Astros Could Cover The Spread

The Astros weren't able to get it done last night, but they were still able to see a solid pitching performance from their starter. The bats have been the problem for Houston recently as they've put up just two runs in their last three losses. They show a tendency to slip into small hitting slumps, but usually do a good job of bouncing back. As the returning champions, the Astros are very resilient and will hope that their pitching staff can carry them through the bulk of the season.

Brandon Bielak will get the start with his 3-3 record and 4.01 ERA thru 42.2 IP. At home, Bielak boasts a solid 2.45 ERA and pitches much better in front of his home crowd. The Astros prefer to play at home and have gone 20-16. They're listed as the favorite, however, and have not done as well, going just 23-28. The Astros will have the pitching advantage in this game with the best team ERA in the MLB. If Bielak gets into trouble, he'll find comfort in knowing he's got one of baseball's best bullpens behind him.

Final Reds-Astros Prediction & Pick

This feels like a good spot for the Astros to bounce back and close the gap between them and the Rangers, but Cincinnati is just too hot right now. The emergence of Elly De La Cruz has energized this ball club and they're playing as confident as they have ever looked. While the Astros may have the better pitching staff, look for Hunter Greene to have a solid performance and prove his worth as a reliable starter. Let's take the Reds with the prediction as they take a 2-0 series lead.

Final Reds-Astros Prediction & Pick: Cincinnati Reds (-102)