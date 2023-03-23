Jose Altuve wants to retire with the Houston Astros. The 32-year-old has played his entire major-league career in Texas, and doesn’t envision playing anywhere else.

“I’m 32, and I want to play to 40,” Altuve told Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronice. “I love what I’m doing right now. I love my game. I enjoy my game…When I go out there and put my uniform on, I really enjoy playing with these guys. Hopefully…I can stay here for the rest of my career. Everybody knows it’s not up to me. But it’s something I would love to do.”

The Astros have won two World Series with Jose Altuve in 2017 and 2022, and certainly have the talent in the lineup to be the first team to repeat as champions since the New York Yankees won three straight from 1998-2000.

“This is the only city I’ve played in the big leagues, the only team, and it feels good,” Altuve said this spring, per Romeo. “I think what made it more special when I got to the big leagues was losing a lot and then [going through] the process, the rebuild and not winning. It makes me think, well, I was here since they were losing, [so] I want to stay here now that we are winning.”

The infielder was dealt a brutal injury blow after breaking his thumb at the World Baseball Classic last week; he likely won’t be back in the lineup until June as the Astros look to defend their title.

He’s under contract through 2024 after signing a monster seven-year, $163.5 million extension in March of 2018. Astros general manager Dana Brown has already “pledged more serious extension exploration next winter for Altuve…to ensure [he] never leaves the franchise he helped resurrect.”

“These guys should retire here,” Brown told agent Scott Boras regarding Altuve and longtime teammate Alex Bregman, per Tom Ruminski of TheScore. “They should be in Houston for life, man.”

If former AL MVP, eight-time All-Star, six-time Silver Slugger and three-time batting champion Jose Altuve has any say, he most certainly will be.