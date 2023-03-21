Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

Yordan Alvarez has yet to appear in a spring training game for the Houston Astros, making his status for Opening Day a bit unclear. However, Astros manager Dusty Baker recently dropped a huge update involving Alvarez’s injury status.

Baker confirmed that Alvarez is expected to make his Grapefruit League debut on Thursday, via Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle. Alvarez had been sidelined with a hand injury. With his hand now appearing to be healed, Alvarez is ready to pick up some momentum before helping the Astros defend their World Series crown.

Yordan Alvarez has been an offensive monster since joining the Astros in 2019. Over 368 games, the designated hitter has hit .296 with 98 home runs and 283 RBI. He was the AL Rookie of the Year in 2019.

Houston’s slugger is coming off of his best season as a professional. In 135 games, Alvarez hit .306 with 37 home runs and 97 RBI. His batting average and home runs were both career-highs. Alvarez earned his first All Star appearance and his first Silver Slugger award.

Alvarez put his stamp on his strong season with a home run and six RBI in the World Series. After winning his first title, the designated hitter is looking for more.

With his hand injury now behind him, Alvarez can start preparing for the season against MLB pitching. While it’s just spring training, Alvarez getting cleared is a huge boost to his Opening Day readiness. Houston is counting on another strong offensive season from their DH. Alvarez looks ready to deliver on his end of the deal.