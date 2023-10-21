On Friday evening, Justin Verlander and the Houston Astros were looking to take a commanding 3-2 lead in their ALCS series against the Texas Rangers. Verlander got off to a very strong start to the game, making it through five innings with just one run allowed against a lethal Rangers lineup, allowing the Astros to take a 2-1 lead.

However, things went a bit sideways for Verlander in the sixth inning when he allowed a three-run home run from the Rangers' Adolis Garcia, which sent the home fans into a frenzy.

The moonshot put the Rangers up 4-2 in the contest and marked the end of the rope for Verlander's game.

After he returned to the dugout, cameras caught Justin Verlander with a very animated and frustrated reaction to one of his few mistakes on the afternoon.

Justin Verlander was distraught in the dugout after allowing a go-ahead homer to Adolis Garcia 😯pic.twitter.com/aVP6SfnsvF — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 20, 2023

It's easy to understand Verlander's anger after pitching so well for so long. However, it's a reminder of just how cruel baseball can be, especially when dealing with a lineup as lethal as what the Rangers bring to the table.

It's been a wild series between the Rangers and Astros so far. The Rangers opened things up by taking the first two games on the Astros' home field to take a commanding 2-0 lead in the series.

However, Houston bounced back in resounding fashion in Game 3 and Game 4 on the road, winning both contests in blowout margins to even up the score and set up the pivotal Game 5, also on Texas's home field due to the playoff formatting.

Game 6 is slated for Sunday back in Houston.