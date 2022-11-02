Justin Verlander’s next start vs. Phillies in World Series, revealed

The Houston Astros head into Game 4 of the World Series on Wednesday in dire need of a victory to avoid a 3-1 hole against the Philadelphia Phillies. While Cristian Javier toes the mound here, the Stros will send Justin Verlander to the hill in Game 5 Thursday for his second start of the Fall Classic.

Via Chandler Rome:

“Justin Verlander is officially starting Game 5 for the Astros.”

Verlander’s World Series struggles have been a massive topic of conversation considering he’s one of the best pitchers ever and a surefire Hall of Famer. The hard-throwing righty owns an ERA over six on the big stage and has yet to win a game in the World Series.

The veteran got absolutely torched in the series opener last Friday in Houston. He had a five-run cushion only to allow the Phillies to also score five runs on six hits. Very unlike Verlander.

Now, he gets the opportunity to redeem himself on Thursday at Citizens Bank Park in front of the Phillies faithful, who will definitely bring the energy. Verlander already had a hilarious exchange with a Phils fan earlier this week, flipping the bird while on the Astros bus. The next day, Justin Verlander actually saw that same fan and took a photo with her:

Justin Verlander flipping the bird with a fellow Phillies fan yesterday. pic.twitter.com/JGI488pYNQ — Crossing Broad (@CrossingBroad) November 1, 2022

You love to see it. Verlander is a good sport. But when it comes to game-time Thursday, there will be nothing but animosity towards him. The 39-year-old is used to the pressure though and is surely hoping to finally dominate in the World Series.