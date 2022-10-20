Justin Verlander resets MLB history with epic record passing Clayton Kershaw

The Houston Astros and New York Yankees are locked in a crucial Game 1 of their American League Championship Series. The game his been tight with both Justin Verlander and Jameson Taillon each pitching very well. Along the way, Verlander made some postseason history.

Most Career Strikeouts

MLB Postseason History

Justin Verlander 215<<

Clayton Kershaw 213

John Smoltz 199

Andy Pettitte 183

Roger Clemens 173

>> Through 7 strikeouts tonight — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 20, 2022

With his sixth strikeout of the game, Verlander passed Los Angeles Dodgers legend Clayton Kershaw for the most strikeouts in postseason history.

Justin Verlander was not done there though. He has since racked up 11 strikeouts vs. Yankees hitters through six innings of work. New York had their chances early to get to him. They scored a run on a Harrison Bader solo home run in the second inning. In the third, they got two men on but were unable to capitalize.

Since that point, Verlander has retired 11 straight Yankee hitters.

Houston had a chance to bust open the game in the bottom of the fifth. Kyle Tucker was at the plate with the bases loaded and one out, but grounded into an inning-ending double play. The game remained tied 1-1 until Yuli Gurriel blasted a solo shot to left field. Chas McCormick then hit a solo home run two batters later, giving the Astros a 3-1 lead.

Houston is looking to capitalize on their rest and pitching advantage. That begins and ends with Verlander, of course. He is having an unbelievable season after not pitching for almost two full years. Verlander finished 18-4 with a 1.75 ERA. Not only is he easily going to win the AL Comeback Player of the Year, but Verlander is essentially a shoe-in for the AL Cy Young Award as well.