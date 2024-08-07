Kyle Tucker's injury timeline was previously rather uncertain. The Houston Astros outfielder received a fresh update on Wednesday from general manager Dana Brown, though.

“We should get him back sometime this month,” Brown said, via SportsTalk 790. “He’s pretty much pain free & making great progress. He had good activity yesterday in Houston. There’s a chance he could be back in the big leagues this month. We need him bad.”

The Astros are 58-55. Yet, Houston is still only a half-game back of the Seattle Mariners in the American League West despite only being a few games above .500. Tucker's return could give the Astros the boost they need to win the division.

Brown is expecting Tucker to return at some point in August. His specific injury return date remains unclear, but Tucker is seemingly trending in an encouraging direction.

Astros hoping for Kyle Tucker boost

Tucker was on track to start the All-Star game before suffering a shin injury. He was still selected to the All-Star game before ultimately getting replaced because of his injury. Tucker is now a three-time All-Star.

In 2024, Tucker has slashed .266/.395/.584/.979 across 60 games played. Tucker has also hit 19 home runs and stolen 10 bases. His ability to mix in speed to go along with his power from the left-side of the plate makes him one of the more balanced players in baseball.

Tucker does not always receive as much attention as other stars. There is no denying the fact that he is among the best players in MLB, however. Tucker has hit at least 29 home runs in each of the past three years. Perhaps he will accomplish the feat once again with a big performance down the stretch for the Astros.

Of course, hitting 10 more home runs before the season comes to an end will be quite the challenge. Nevertheless, Tucker is set to impact the Astros in a pivotal manner once he returns.