There was a time when Houston Astros starting pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. looked like a future MLB star. The 31-year-old right-handed hurler has not appeared in an MLB game since 2022 because of injuries, however. While speaking to reporters on Friday, McCullers provided an important update, via Brian McTaggart of MLB.com.

He told reporters that he has thrown seven bullpens so far. McCullers added that seven bullpens in mid-February is a “good amount” following the offseason before revealing his plans for spring training and the beginning of the 2025 regular season.

“I'll throw another (bullpen), I think, Sunday,” McCullers said. “And then probably a couple more, and then looking to face hitters. I'd love to get in some games early into camp.”

McCullers added that he expects to pitch a game or two at the Triple-A level before re-joining the big league club during the MLB season. Those outings will work as rehab starts for McCullers as he builds himself back up to being a big league starting pitcher.

There is reason to believe that McCullers can make a significant impact for the Astros once again. He later told reporters that his velocity was 89-91 MPH before spring training in 2021, a season in which he recorded a stellar 3.16 ERA across 28 starts. McCullers said his velocity is right about 89-91 MPH right now.

He is still working his way up to his normal regular season velocity, but McCullers seems to be heading in the right direction.

Astros' Lance McCullers Jr. remains confident despite injury trouble

McCullers' injury trouble has forced him to miss time in recent seasons. He is leaning on his faith despite the adversity, however.

“I'm in a really good spot mentally, physically,” McCullers said. “I have a very strong sense of faith. That's been very important to me through my whole career, no more than the last couple years. Knowing that I just have to do the work and God has a plan for me. Walking the path, the long journey I guess. I'm very happy, just the way things have gone this offseason. I feel in a great spot physically and mentally… Yeah, just a really strong sense of faith, knowing that I'm putting the work in.

“It's frustrating for me when I have setbacks or I can't get out there. But at the end of the day, I know put the work and do the right stuff that I have to in order to get out there. If it's not happening for me, it's just not the time.”

McCullers was also asked about the possibility of becoming a reliever with the Astros. He told reporters that he isn't sure where the idea came from, but he is planning on starting games. McCullers noted that simply transitioning from starting to relieving games is “not an easy thing to do.”

McCullers' official injury timeline for pitching in regular season games has not yet been revealed. He will likely do his work in spring training before pitching in a couple of minor league games. Assuming no setbacks occur, he could then join the Astros in the regular season.

Houston will closely monitor the situation. They would love to have him back in the rotation, but they also need to be careful about rushing him back too quickly given his injury history.