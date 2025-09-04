The Houston Astros received a mixed injury update on All-Star closer Josh Hader that could impact their postseason trajectory Thursday. While imaging shows his shoulder is healing, manager Joe Espada revealed Hader has yet to resume throwing. That delay adds uncertainty to the club's bullpen struggles and raises questions about their ability to hold their lead in the tight AL West standings.

Hader suffered a left shoulder capsule sprain following an unusually long two-inning outing on August 8 vs. New York. While the initial diagnosis suggested a six-to-eight-week recovery timeline, Espada’s recent remarks imply the final phase of recovery may be delayed. The longer the southpaw remains shut down, the more uncertainty looms over his readiness for October.

The Athletic’s Chandler Rome posted on X (formerly known as Twitter), sharing that despite some progress, there’s no clear path to Hader’s return yet.

“Josh Hader's follow-up imaging showed that the strained capsule in his left shoulder “is healing,” but manager Joe Espada said Hader is still not able to resume a throwing program.”

That absence is already showing its impact. Since the injury, the Astros have gone 8-9, often faltering in late-game situations. Without the 31-year-old flamethrower, the bullpen’s ERA has climbed, and Houston's bullpen struggles have emerged as a major concern. Relievers like Bryan Abreu have stepped into high-leverage roles, but consistency has remained out of reach.

Before his injury, Hader had been one of MLB’s most reliable closers, compiling a 6-2 record, 2.05 ERA, and 28 saves in 29 chances. His loss has become a defining factor in the AL West standings, where Houston holds a narrow lead over the Seattle Mariners and Texas Rangers.

The wait continues — and with just 22 games remaining, the question isn’t only if Hader will return, but whether his absence could cost the Astros a crucial playoff bye. The injury update offers some optimism, but the lack of throwing progression leaves both fans and the front office holding their breath. As October nears, all eyes now turn to the next round of Espada comments and what they might reveal about the Astros and their star closer’s postseason outlook.