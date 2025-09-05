The New York Yankees are gaining momentum in the AL playoff race, and on Thursday night against the Houston Astros, Trent Grisham made sure they didn’t leave without a statement win. Grisham smashed a 404-foot, three-run home run in the eighth inning that not only broke open the game, but also pushed him past two major career milestones — his first 30-home run season and his 100th career homer.

The Yankees vs. Astros game was tight until Grisham’s blast turned a 5-3 lead into an 8-3 advantage. New York would go on to win 8-4, taking the series on the road. It was Grisham’s latest moment in a breakout 2025 campaign.

StatMuse took to X (formerly known as Twitter), posting a graphic of the outfielder in pinstripes to highlight his achievement.

“Trent Grisham has hit 30 home runs in a season for the first time in his career.

His previous personal best was 17 in 2022.”

Article Continues Below

The home run came after a productive night for the Yankees lineup. Ryan McMahon and Cody Bellinger each chipped in RBI hits, and Carlos Rodon went six strong innings. The bullpen held firm behind him to seal a crucial road win to take the series.

Grisham, long viewed as a glove-first outfielder, has redefined himself this season. Headed into Friday's MLB action, he's batting .247 with 30 home runs, 64 RBI, and 75 runs scored. His sudden rise from a .219 career hitter to a reliable power bat has changed how he’s viewed in the clubhouse and around the league.

For the Bronx Bombers, Grisham’s surge couldn’t come at a better time. As of Thursday night, the Yankees sit just 3.5 games behind the Blue Jays in the AL East and are tied with the Red Sox for the second Wild Card spot.

Whether the 28-year-old outfielder maintains this pace or not, he has already reshaped the perception of his role. No longer just a defensive specialist, he’s become a game-changer — one whose late-season swing might help power the Yankees to October glory.