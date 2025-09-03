The Houston Astros received encouraging news in their playoff push, as Isaac Paredes shared a positive update on his injury rehab. The third baseman, sidelined since mid-July with a right hamstring strain, reported progress during light defensive drills and running work this week—giving Houston a reason for optimism as the AL West standings tighten.

According to the Houston Chronicle’s Matt Kawahara, who posted on X (formerly known as Twitter), Paredes said he will travel to Florida this week to continue his rehab. Speaking through an interpreter, Paredes said he is “not 100 percent yet but felt very good” during light defensive work and running earlier in the day. He added that his recovery is day to day and said “hopefully I’ll be back this season.”

Before the injury, the Astros third baseman was a crucial part of the club's lineup. In 94 games, he posted a .259 batting average with 19 home runs and 50 RBI, bringing balance and power to the offense following his blockbuster arrival in the trade that sent Kyle Tucker to the Chicago Cubs. His absence has coincided with the team's offense struggles—in the past 30 games, the Astros rank 24th in OPS (.687) and second-worst in runs scored (95) across MLB.

Carlos Correa’s temporary shift to third base hasn’t filled the void left by Paredes. The team’s production has lacked consistency, and their grip on first place is far from secure. With the Astros playoff push heating up, every bat—and every win—matters.

The 26-year-old’s return could come just in time for pivotal series against the Texas Rangers and Seattle Mariners, scheduled for a little less than two weeks from now. Even in a limited role, his presence would stretch the lineup and restore confidence to a clubhouse that has clearly missed him. His ability to take quality at-bats, work counts, and drive in runs could make a critical difference down the stretch. If Paredes returns in mid-September, his comeback could be the late-season spark that propels Houston through the finish line.