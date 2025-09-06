The Toronto Blue Jays picked up a critical win in the American League playoff race on Friday night, led by a resurgent performance from Kevin Gausman. The veteran starter pitched eight dominant frames in a 7-1 win over the New York Yankees, then followed it up with an honest postgame reflection on where he stands in the 2025 MLB season.

MLB’s Keegan Matheson posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) shortly after the game, capturing Gausman’s candid perspective on his performance.

‘I know what I can be when I’m at my best. Tonight is a glimpse of that.’”

Kevin Gausman says that he's not "completely back" to where he wants to be, but it's hard not to feel good about eight innings of one-run ball at Yankee Stadium: "I know what I can be when I'm at my best. Tonight is a glimpse that." #BlueJays — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) September 6, 2025

That outing marked a potential turning point for the Blue Jays rotation, which has relied heavily on Gausman throughout his time in Toronto. Despite entering the game with a 9–10 record and a 3.63 ERA, the right-hander has tallied 162 strikeouts in 28 starts—an indication of the high ceiling still within reach.

Toronto jumped ahead early thanks to Nathan Lukes’ two-run single and a four-hit night from Vladimir Guerrero Jr., helping ease pressure on the mound. Gausman rewarded that support with one of his best outings of the season, retiring batters efficiently and showing renewed command of his signature splitter. The early run support gave the right-handed pitcher room to settle in, allowing him to attack the strike zone with confidence, command, and control.

The win helped the Blue Jays improve to 82-59, widening their lead atop the AL East standings to four games. It also served as a statement to the rest of the league that the veteran may be rounding into form just in time for the 2025 MLB postseason.

Game 2 of the series is underway in the Bronx, with the Yankees holding a 2-1 lead heading into the bottom of the fourth frame.

Now in his 13th MLB season, Gausman remains a key piece of Toronto’s playoff ambitions. If Friday night was any indication, the Blue Jays may have rediscovered their October ace at exactly the right moment.