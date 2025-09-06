The Oklahoma State Cowboys have a big game on Saturday as the program takes on the No. 6 Oregon Ducks. Leading up to the contest, Mike Gundy and his team received some good news regarding a star linebacker.

Wendell Gregory, who is a redshirt freshman, is reportedly likely to be available for Oklahoma State's matchup against Oregon, according to Pete Nakos of On3 Sports. There was fear that Gregory would not be available after getting into legal trouble after the Cowboys' 27-7 Week 1 win over UT Martin.

“Oklahoma State linebacker Wendell Gregory is expected to play Saturday at Oregon, a source tells On3 Sports. He posted 3 sacks in Week 1. Gregory was arrested last weekend on suspicion of allegedly stealing over $200 from a local Walmart.”

Gregory transferred to Oklahoma State after playing one season at South Carolina. He played a backup role last season for the Gamecocks, as he only appeared in two games. Now that he's with the Cowboys, head coach Mike Gundy has him playing a starting role. Gregory's three sacks in Week 1 were the first three sacks of his collegiate career.

Article Continues Below

Although the arrest took place on August 30, the alleged incidents took place in early May. Reports indicate that the Oklahoma State true freshman allegedly stole a total of $211.88 worth of merchandise from a Walmart on four separate occasions, per Jacqueline Winchester of Channel 8 ABC News in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

“Oklahoma State linebacker Wendell Gregory was arrested Saturday and faces four counts of larceny. Gregory is accused of stealing undisclosed merchandise from a Stillwater Walmart over four different occasions in May. The total amount of the loss is $211.88, according to a court document.”

While Gregory awaits the outcome of his allegations, Mike Gundy and the Cowboys are likely happy to have him in the lineup on Saturday. Oregon has one of the most prolific offenses in the nation, and Oklahoma State will need Gregory's presence on the edge if they hope to pull off the upset.