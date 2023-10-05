In the heart of the Land of 10,000 Lakes, a team with a storied past but full with a history of postseason heartbreak is ready to make a statement. The Minnesota Twins, after clinching their AL Central division this season with a mere 87 wins, have surged into the ALDS to face the reigning World Series champions, the Houston Astros, who, conversely, are all too familiar with winning in the MLB Playoffs.

The Twins have been noticeably absent from postseason action for the last two seasons. However, the true significance of their recent victory over the Toronto Blue Jays in the AL Wild Card Series lies in nothing else but that of winning itself. For the steadfast fans in Minneapolis, they've endured a daunting nearly 20 years of agony, marked by the absence of a single playoff victory. Even more remarkable is the fact that over two decades have passed since the team last clinched a playoff series.

The Twins extended postseason absence has left those in Minnesota dwelling on the past, and can you blame them? The Twins franchise holds two World Series titles, won in 1987 and 1991, not to mention the championship from their Washington Senators days in the pre-World Series era. Nevertheless, this Twins team is all about defying expectations, as they've already shown this season.

With a roster that seamlessly melds seasoned veterans and promising young talent, the Twins find themselves in a position to potentially emerge as dark horses in this year's MLB playoffs and even beyond into the World Series. However, the competition ahead is considerably tougher than the unimposing teams they faced in the AL Central, which featured two teams with 80-plus game losses and two others with 100-plus game losses.

Twins need to stay healthy

One critical question looms over the Twins' postseason hopes: Can they stay healthy enough? Injuries to key players like Carlos Correa, Royce Lewis, and Byron Buxton towards the end of the season could have derailed the Twins MLB Playoff hopes. Correa's struggle with plantar fasciitis, Lewis's hamstring issue, and Buxton's extended absences are concerns that will be observed with a keen eye as the postseason goes on for Minnesota.

One player who has already demonstrated himself as a key component to the Twins offense is Lewis. Despite battling injuries throughout the season — which included coming back from a second ACL surgery — Lewis has been the Twins' most productive hitter when healthy — and he proved that in the AL Wild Card Series.

In Game 1, he went two-for-three, with two home runs, three RBIs and one walk. He finished the Twins sweep going two-for-six, two homers, two walks, three runs scored and one strike out. He looks to be carry his impressive slash of .309/.372/.548 (in 58 games) into the postseason.

Win it for the story to be told

The statistics are crystal clear, and there's one glaring fact: Minnesota has suffered defeat in its last 18 playoff games. For loyal Twins fans, this isn't just disappointing; it's downright disheartening. That can't be undone, but it can be rectified.

The weight of expectation with this year's Twins team doesn't necessarily rest on winning the World Series. The mere fact that they not only won an MLB playoff game but clinched the entire series is a monumental achievement in and of itself, and it might just be the highlight of the season for Minnesota fans.

So, in this scenario, the pressure is minimal. What sets the Twins' quest for a World Series title apart is the element of surprise, the underdog narrative. The prospect of winning a series of games and emerging as World Series champions is a narrative that captivates fans and transcends the ordinary. That's precisely why the Twins need to win the World Series title, not just for themselves but for the sheer magic of storytelling.