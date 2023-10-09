The Minnesota Twins come home with the series tied 1-1 with the Houston Astros. It is time to continue our MLB odds series with an AL Division Series Game 3 Astros-Twins prediction, pick, and how to watch.

After sweeping the Blue Jays in the Wild Card round, the Twins traveled to Houston to start the Division Series. In that game, Bailey Ober was the starter for the Twins. He ended up giving up three runs in three innings of work. His replacement, Kenta Maeda went two innings giving up two runs. Meanwhile, Justin Verlander was amazing, going six innings and not giving up a run. Still, the Twins staged a comeback. In the seventh inning against Hector Neris, back-to-back home runs scored four, but it was not enough as the Twins fell 6-4.

In game two the story was Pablo Lopez. He went seven innings, giving up six hits and striking out seven. Meanwhile, the Twins hit Framber Valdez hard, tagging him for five runs in just 4.1 innings of work. While the Astros did get two runs back against Brock Stewart, it would not be enough. The Twins would take a 6-2 victory in the game and tie the series at one game each.

Here are the Astros-Twins MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Playoffs Odds: Astros-Twins Game 3 Odds

Houston Astros: +1.5 (-188)

Minnesota Twins: -1.5 (+155)

Over: 8 (-120)

Under: 8 (-102)

How To Watch Astros vs. Twins Game 3

Time: 4:07 PM ET/ 1:07 PM PT

TV: Fox

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Astros Could Cover The Spread

The Astros won the first game of the series off a solid pitching performance. They will be hoping to get the game in this game three. Christian Javier will be going for the Astros in this one. He was 10-5 on the season with a 4.56 ERA. Javier finished the season on a very strong note. In his last game of the season, he went six innings against the Diamondbacks. In that game, he gave up just three hits and struck out four on his way to six innings of shutout baseball and a win. Still, September did not go great for Jaview. He gave up three or more runs in four of five starts, going 0-3 in the process.

So far in the playoffs, the offense for the Astros has been led by Yordan Alvarez. In the two games so far, he is hitting .429 with a .500 on-base percentage. Alvarez has hit three home runs as well, driving in five runs and scoring four times so far. Meanwhile, Alex Bregman has scored three times in the two games so far. He is hitting just .167 but is getting on base at a .375 rate. Bregman has not hit for extra bases or driven in a run, but the three runs have helped pace the team. Bregman hit well in the regular season against the Twins. He hit .304 with a .360 on-base percentage, driving in three with a home run.

Chas McCormick is also someone to watch in this game. While he hit just .200 in the regular season against the Twins, he was driving in runs. He has six RBIs against the Twins this year with two home runs. Overall, the Astros hit just .212 against the Twins this year, scoring 25 runs in six games. With the Twins stellar pitching this year, that should not be a surprise, but the Astros will need someone to provide some runs in this one to get the win.

Why The Twins Could Cover The Spread

Stellar pitching was the theme of the Twins season. They were sixth in team ERA this year while sitting fourth in WHIP and sixth in opponent batting average. They were also first in quality starts this year. It will be Sonny Gray heading to the mound in this one to shut down the Astros. He was 8-8 on the season with a 2.79 ERA. That ERA was good for this in the majors, while Gray was 15th in the majors in WHIP. Gray finished the season very strong. In his last five starts, he gave up just four runs, with only three being earned. Gray did not give up more than one earned run in any start since giving up three on September 5. He has also given up one or fewer earned runs in eight of the last ten starts.

Carlos Correa has been great for the Twins in the playoffs so far. He is hitting .533 with a .588 on-base percentage. Correa has three doubles as well, leading to four RBIs. Meanwhile, Royce Lewis is scoring a ton of runs. He has scored five times already in the playoffs, which is one-third of the team's total. He has done this while hitting .267 with a .389 on-base percentage. A huge part of the game for Lewis has been the long ball. So far in the playoffs, he has hit three home runs and driven in four runs. In the regular season, Royce Lewis played just two games against the Astros, driving in four runs in those games.

A player to watch out for in this game is Donovan Solano. In the regular season, he hit .389 against the Astros with two doubles. Solano scored twice but drove in five runs against them. Further, Ryan Jeffers also hit well against them this year. Jeffers his .455 in the regular season with a .539 on-base percentage. He had a home run and a double, leading to four RBIs. Overall, the Twins scored 29 runs in the six games with the Astros, averaging almost five per game.

Final Astros-Twins Game 3 Prediction & Pick

While Christian Javier is a solid pitcher, Sonny Gray has been amazing for over a month. He is going to give the Twins a huge edge in the pitching department in this game. Further, the Twins had a 3.95 bullpen ERA this year, and that only improved throughout the season. They have a rested bullpen right now, with very little use in the last two games because of Kenta Maeda coming in for a relief appearance. This will keep the Astros in check in this one. The prediction in this Astros-Twins game three is the Twins get an early lead and hold onto it. Take the Twins to take game three.

Final Astros-Twins Game 3 Prediction & Pick: Twins -1.5 (+155)