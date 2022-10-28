Trey Mancini spits straight facts about Astros’ rotation before World Series

Trey Mancini was recently asked which Astros pitcher he would least like to face if he had to play against Houston. Mancini responded with a 1-word truth bomb that most MLB hitters would agree with, per Mark Berman.

“Everybody,” Mancini said.

The Astros’ elite pitching staff led the American League in a number of categories during the 2022 season. Their cumulative 2.90 team ERA speaks for itself. Mancini, who was traded from the Orioles to the Astros ahead of the trade deadline, certainly seems happy to have joined forces with Houston and their impressive pitching.

Justin Verlander is the front-runner to win the AL Cy Young award. Framber Valdez is arguably the most underrated pitcher in the game. Lance McCullers Jr was steady despite battling injuries in 2022. And the Astros’ bullpen features multiple shutdown relievers. Closer Ryan Pressley posted an impressive 33 saves to lead Houston’s relief core this season.

Lance McCullers Jr previously echoed a similar sentiment to Trey Mancini when asked about the Astros’ pitching staff.

“You can almost just close your eyes and point and ask any pitcher to do any job on the staff,” the right-hander said.

Houston’s pitching provides them with a crucial advantage in the World Series against the Philadelphia Phillies. Philadelphia’s greatest strength is their offensive prowess. However, their pitching doesn’t compare to that of the Astros.

The Astros pitchers will be the key to bringing home a second championship in 6 years. Justin Verlander is set to pitch in Game 1 for Houston while Framber Valdez is the expected Game 2 starter.