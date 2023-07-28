The Chicago White Sox traded away Lance Lynn and Joe Kelly to the Los Angeles Dodgers earlier on Friday. Now, the Houston Astros are acquiring reliever Kendall Gravemen in a trade with the White Sox, per Jeff PAsson of ESPN.

‘The Houston Astros and Chicago White Sox are in agreement on a deal that will send right-handed reliever Kendall Graveman to the Astros, sources tell ESPN.'

Graveman joins the Astros as they push for the top spot in the American League West. He has a 3-4 record with a 3.48 ERA with the White Sox, but with Chicago out of the playoff picture, this deal makes sense for both sides. Graveman also has eight saves and eight hols this year for the White Sox, so this is a big move for the Astros.

As part of the deal, the Astros are sending catcher Korey Lee to the White Sox, per Bob Nightengale. Lee is just one of a handful of players the Astros could move as they push for another trip to the World Series.

The Astros have long been discussed as potential buyers at the deadline, and the Texas Rangers, who are right ahead of them in the AL West, are also considering buying some players.

Graveman has bounced around the MLB quite a bit and was in his second season with the White Sox. He also spent time with the Astros in 2021 as they made a run to the World Series. Now, he returns to Houston for another playoff push, and this likely won't be the last trade either one of these teams makes.