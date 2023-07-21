With the Detroit Tigers going through another rough season, they enter the MLB trade deadline as clear sellers. If the Tigers choose to trade one of their key pitchers, the Houston Astros and Tampa Bay Rays have emerged as two teams of interest.

Michael Lorenzen's trade value is, ‘peaking,' as the deadline approaches, via Jon Morosi of the MLB Network. While the Astros and Rays are two teams with known interest, Morosi noted that they are just two of many.

Lorenzen has looked like a completely different pitcher in his Tigers debut. Over his 16 starts this season, Lorenzen holds a 3.75 ERA and a 73/25 K/BB ratio. His ERA would be a career-best if the season were to end while he is just 13 strikeouts away from breaking his career-high. Lorenzen's efforts this season earned him an All-Star nomination for the first time of his career.

The right-hander has been on a major hot streak lately, only bolstering his trade potential. Lorezen hasn't allowed an earned run in his last 18.2 innings. He has racked up 12 strikeouts in that time. As teams look for a postseason pitching boost, Lorenzen has caught many team's eyes.

The Rays and Astros are both looking to go on deep playoff runs. Tampa Bay – 60-39 – is currently tied with the Baltimore Orioles for the AL East lead. Houston – 53-43 – is four games back of the Texas Rangers in the AL West. Even if they don't win their respective divisions, both the Rays and Astros will be gunning for a Wild Card spot.

With the Tigers at 44-52, they won't be making a playoff run; making Michael Lorenzen more tradeable. If Detroit puts him on the block, the Rays and Astros will certainly be calling before the deadline.