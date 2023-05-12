Houston Astros star Yordan Alvarez established himself as a dangerous big-league hitter the moment he stepped foot in an MLB batter’s box. Four years after his debut, Alvarez is coined one of one by Astros teammate Mauricio Dubon.

“I’ve seen a lot of guys come in that we’ve played against, and he’s the best hitter in the league,” Dubon said. Watching him in clutch situations, he’s [even] more dangerous with runners on base. I think I stop running just because of that — because I know I’m in scoring position at first base.”

The comments come at a time when Alvarez is knocking the cover off the ball for the Astros. In the month of May, Alvarez has a .313 batting average with five extra-base hits, seven RBIs and two multi-hit games. He’s currently riding an eight-game hitting streak.

Overall this season through 31 games, Alvarez has a daunting .946 OPS with eight home runs, seven doubles and 34 RBIs, the third most in the MLB. He has hit safely in all but six games.

Coming off a season in which he finished third in AL MVP Award voting and was selected to his first all-star game, there’s an argument to be made that Alvarez is even better in 2023. He’ll be in the thick of the AL MVP race if he stays healthy.

Little could top the heroics he pulled in a title-clinching Game 6 of the 2022 World Series, where Yordan Alvarez crushed an eventual game-winning three-run home run to help the Astros win their second championship in six seasons. Yet, the 25-year-old still has the potential to fill his career with more legendary moments.