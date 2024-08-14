Houston Astros left fielder Yordan Alvarez is one of the premier power hitters in baseball. He made headlines before the game even started on Tuesday night, hitting a moonshot in batting practice that broke the scoreboard in Tampa Bay.

When the game began, the screen was totally black. The Athletic's Lukas Weese and Chandler Rome reported that the Rays are working on the screen. While there is no video of the home run, it's pretty easy to picture. Alvarez has hit 154 home runs in his career and many of them have been deep to right field.

The Astros took the first game of the series against the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday, giving them a half-game lead over the Seattle Mariners in the American League West. Fangraphs gives the Astros a 70.8% chance of making the playoffs and a 58.6% chance of winning the division. They have won the division in six of the last seven seasons and have made the ALCS in each of those seven seasons.

Yordan Alvarez is one of the most important pieces of this year's Astros team. He missed all but two games in 2020, but besides that, he has hit 25 home runs in each of his professional seasons. His 25 homers lead the Astros and his 64 RBIs rank second this season.

Yordan Alvarez continues to smash for the Houston Astros

His ridiculous play continues in the playoffs. In 11 series across his four seasons, he has 12 home runs, 41 RBIs, and is hitting .295. He won the 2021 ALCS MVP for hitting .522 with 6 RBIs and a 1.408 OPS against the Boston Red Sox. His best series came against the Minnesota Twins in the 2023 ALDS. Alvarez hit four home runs in four games and racked up a 1.783 OPS as Houston beat the Twins.

While this home run does not count, it shows that Yordan Alvarez is one of the strongest players in Major League Baseball. The Astros must have this version of Alvarez to clinch the AL West once again and get back to the World Series.