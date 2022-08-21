Houston Astros fans had a bit of a scare on Friday night when Yordan Alvarez abruptly exited their game against the Atlanta Braves. It was an unusual sight that was made even more haunting when medical respondents went into the dugout. Many were worried for Alvarez’ health, as he had been a key member of the team for a long time.

Thankfully, Yordan Alvarez was in stable and healthy condition after he was brought to the hospital. It turns out that the Astros star s suffered from shortness of breath during the match against the Braves. Now, Ken Rosenthal reports that Alvarez will be returning to the lineup on Friday for their final matchup against Atlanta. (via MLB on FOX)

Yordan Alvarez is following concussion-like protocol as a precautionary measure by the @astros, and is expected to return as a DH tomorrow.@Ken_Rosenthal has more on his return: pic.twitter.com/65vm00tkdU — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) August 20, 2022

The Astros could’ve used Alvarez’ powerful hitting in their last game against the Astros. Their Saturday night game saw the two team duke it out until the 11th inning. Unfortunately, Ryne Stanek wasn’t able to hold on to the lead at the bottom of the 11th. Who knows what could’ve happened if Yordan was there to drive in a few more runs…

Regardless, the Astros are still sitting pretty in the AL West, and have complete control over the American League. They sit at a 10.5 game advantage over the Mariners, and with the Yankees slipping, they will most likely hold the first seed come playoff time. They are hoping they can reverse their playoff misfortunes this year.

After their series against the Braves, the Astros will face a familiar face in Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins at home.