Houston Astros star Yordan Alvarez isn’t quite yet ready to give his 100% as he is apparently dealing with an issue in his left hand, which he admits is something that needs to be kept a close eye on, per Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle.

“It did flare up a little bit in the offseason, but I came to camp and spoke to the team and it’s just something we’re going to monitor,” Alvarez said through an interpreter. “I felt a little bit of discomfort but it’s something we’re going to monitor and work on. I’m going to take the next couple days off here, but it’s not something that’s going to be an issue during the season.”

That problem with his hand isn’t new to Alvarez and the Astros, as he also dealt with that issue in the 2022 MLB season. However, Yordan Alvarez braved it and somehow found his way earning his first All-Star nod. In 2022, Alvarez hit .306 and posted a .406 OBP and .613 slugging percentage. He also recorded 37 home runs to go along with 97 RBI and 78 walks. His 187 OPS+ in 2022 was the highest so far of his career.

Yordan Alvarez has plenty of great years ahead of him, which is scary to think about for opposing pitchers. At just 25 years old, Alvarez’s best form is likely still in front of him.

While Alvarez did not sound too concerned about his hand issue, the Astros would definitely want to see him get over it as soon as possible, as they increase the intensity of their preparation for their World Series title defense.