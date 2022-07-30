Houston Astros star slugger Yordan Alvarez is undeniably one of Major League Baseball’s premier power bats. And on Friday night, he proved it to the world.

The 25-year-old designated hitter clubbed his 30th home run of the 2022 season against the Seattle Mariners. The 84 games it took him to reach the 30 homer mark are the fastest of any player in Astros history.

Alvarez came up in the bottom of the sixth, with his team leading by five. He took a second pitch fastball to right field for a solo shot, extending the lead to six.

It wasn’t the 25-year-old’s first RBI of the night, either. Back in the second, he took a first-pitch sinker and punched it into left field for an RBI single.

Alvarez broke into the majors in 2019. He hit 27 home runs while driving in 78 runs as he won the American League Rookie of the Year award. The Astros went to the World Series, losing to the Washington Nationals.

He missed all but two games of the shortened 2020 season. He dealt with a bout of COVID-19 to begin the season and was shut down in August due to double knee surgeries.

Alvarez returned to the Astros in 2021 without missing a beat. He set a soon-to-be broken career high with 33 homers. The Astros slugger also crossed the 100 RBI plateau for the first time with 104.

The 25-year-old was huge in the Astros postseason run last year. In the ALCS against the Boston Red Sox, he hit an astronomical .522 with six RBI, a performance that won him the ALCS MVP.

While Alvarez made history, his opponents undeniably made the biggest splash of the night. The Mariners acquired star pitcher Luis Castillo in a trade with the Cincinnati Reds on Friday night.