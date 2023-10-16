The Texas Rangers kept it rolling in Game 1 of the ALCS on Sunday against the Houston Astros, blanking their state rivals 2-0 behind an absolute gem from Jordan Montgomery. He limited the defending champions to just five hits in 6.1 innings of work and most importantly, kept slugger Yordan Alvarez at bay.

After hitting over .500 in the ALDS, Alvarez was 0 for 3 with three strikeouts in the series opener. In fact, Montgomery struck out the big Cuban all three times. Following the loss, Alvarez explained why he had trouble against the southpaw.

Via ESPN:

“When it comes out of his hand, it looks like a fastball,” Álvarez said. “That makes it a little more difficult. The way he releases the ball, the angle he releases it, makes it a little bit more difficult to pick it up and makes it look like a fastball.”

That's the first time any pitcher has struck out Alvarez on three occasions in a single game. Montgomery did it with something called the “Death Ball”, per Jeff Passan. In other words, a curveball with a unique release point and a lot of deception, as Alvarez alluded to.

While Montgomery did a phenomenal job as a whole, the rest of the Rangers staff will need to limit Yordan Alvarez if they're going to win this series. The outfielder is easily one of the best hitters in the world. If you make a mistake to him, he'll destroy it.

Alvarez now faces Nathan Eovaldi in Game 2 on Monday as he looks to bounce back from one of his worst playoff games ever.