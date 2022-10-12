Yordan Alvarez’ walk-off vs. Mariners draws eye-opening take from Dusty Baker

The Houston Astros erased a 7-3 deficit against the Seattle Mariners to win Game 1 of their American League Division Series, 8-7. Yordan Alvarez sent the fans home happy, hitting a 438-foot, three-run walk-off home run in the bottom of the 9th. As impressed as everyone was watching the talented youngster win the game, Astros manager Dusty Baker held this moment in incredibly high regard.

According to USA Today sportswriter, Bob Nightengale, Baker said that Alvarez’ home run was one of the greatest moments that he’s ever seen. “I don’t know what the top is, but that’s very, very close to it. That’s, boy, I mean, the baseball world has to be excited. I know the town is excited, our team is excited,” said Baker.

That is saying something. After all, he’s been around a long time and seen a number amazing moments. That includes managing the San Francisco Giants as Barry Bonds rewrote the MLB record books.

Alvarez’ heroics Tuesday night are nothing new. He had a great postseason last year, including winning the ALCS MVP Award.

Yordan Alvarez finished 3-f0r-5 with the home run, a double, five RBI and two runs in the comeback win. The Astros got contributions from a number of players. Veteran infielder Alex Bregman hit a two-run shot in the 8th, inching the Astros closer. Alvarez then put the nail in the coffin with him monster blast.

The Astros overcame a brutal start from Justin Verlander who was tagged with six earned runs in just four innings. Game 2 of the ALDS is Wednesday afternoon in Houston.