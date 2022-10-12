Yordan Alvarez joins Kirk Gibson in MLB playoffs lore with Astros walk-off nuke vs. Mariners

Yordan Alvarez stepped up when the Houston Astros needed him most, clubbing a walk-off, three-run home run with the team down to their last out in the ninth inning of Game 1 of the ALDS. Not only did Alvarez power the Astros to a win over the Mariners, but he also joined some good company in MLB playoffs history.

Per ESPN Stats and Info, Alvarez posted the second walk-off home run in MLB playoff history with a team down to its final out, joining Kirk Gibson in Game 1 of the 1988 World Series.

While Yordan Alvarez’ walk-off vs. the Mariners might not match the height of the moment that Kirk Gibson was facing against one of the game’s best closers ever in Dennis Eckersley- on the sport’s biggest stage- it was no less dramatic.

The Mariners had controlled the Division Series opener for much of the game, pouncing on Astros ace and Cy Young hopeful Justin Verlander for four runs to take an early lead. Up 7-3 at one point, it looked like Seattle was going to hold on and steal a game in Houston.

But the Astros chipped away, with extra base-hits from Alvarez, Yuli Gurriel and Alex Bregman. Then, Alvarez really left his mark on the game in the ninth, belting an absolute no-doubter into the right-field seats to win the game.

Yordan Alvarez was already one of the best hitters on the planet entering the MLB playoffs, though this moment officially cements it if there was any doubt.

Baseball fans don’t believe what they’ve just seen!