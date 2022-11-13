Published November 13, 2022

By Sam DiGiovanni · 2 min read

The Houston Astros have finally won the World Series again. They took home the ultimate prize for the second time in six years but are looking to cement their status as a dynasty even further by adding even more talent. One All-Star they have their eyes on in free agency is Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras.

“Astros have interest in Willson Contreras. Nearly traded for him at [the trade] deadline when James Click was GM. Still like him. Market should be strong for [Contreras],” according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network.

The Astros had serious interest in Contreras leading up to the trade deadline, along with other playoff teams like the New York Mets. The Cubs’ asking price was immense, so Houston ultimately pivoted to trading for Christian Vazquez of the Boston Red Sox. Now, Houston will look to bring in the 2016 world champion to team up with their tremendous pitching staff.

Contreras, who made his third All-Star game last season, posted a slash line of .243/.349/.466 with 101 hits and 22 home runs in 113 games. He was one of the best hitters in the catcher position while still providing defensive value with his arm. An already loaded Astros team to securing his talent would make them even more favored to win it all again, but other teams are already starting to pursue him.

With a more defense-orientd catcher in Martin Maldonado uncer contract for next season, the Astros are looking to land one of the best hitters at that spot in the luineup in free agency. They are eager to secure back-to-back world championships.