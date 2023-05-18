Asuka Headlines New Facepaint Frenzy Pack in WWE 2K23

Massimo Marchiano is the published author of "Dawkin: A Tall Tale", a sci-fi western novel. When he's not writing about cowboys and aliens, he's watching his favorite Philly Sports team lose (or winning with them himself in his favorite video games).

WWE 2K23’s next DLC pack is on the way to MyFACTION, and it includes WWE Superstar Asuka. Just days after the release of the Pretty Sweet Pack, the Facepaint frenzy pack is being headlined by one of the best female wrestlers in the league. Asuka, two-time WWE Raw Women’s Champion and former Smackdown and NXT Champion, drop kicks into the new pack with her stylish Royal Rumble 2023 outfit. It embraces the legendary wrestler’s alter ego, Kana. The new pack collection features facepaint and alternate attire options exclusive to MyFACTION only.

It features costumes from the 2023 Royal Rumble which took place back in January.

Facepaint Frenzy Pack Release Date: May 19th, 2023

We’ll have an update on the price and full details closer to the release of the new pack. Currently, it does not seem the Facepaint frenzy pack is included with the WWE 2K23 Season Pass.

Nobody is ready for @WWEAsuka 👹 Asuka is headlining the new Facepaint Frenzy pack in MyFACTION for #WWE2K23, arriving this Fri, and features this new attire from the 2023 Royal Rumble. pic.twitter.com/fFlA5vgxMq — #WWE2K23 (@WWEgames) May 17, 2023

WWE 2K23 DLC

Additionally, more DLC Packs are also on the way. For MyFACTION, a Night of Champions collection will release on May 26th.

Three more DLC Packs, The Race to NXT Pack (June 14), The Revel with Wyatt Pack (July 19), and the Bad News U Pack (August 16), are all on their way. Players can purchase packs for $9.99 each, or buy the Season Pass, which is available for $39.99. We recommend the season pass if you

Also, the game is now on sale. Steam users can purchase the Standard and Icon editions for 25% off until May 22nd, while Playstation users can purchase the deluxe addition for 25% off until May 25th.

WWE 2K23 released March 17th, 2023, and is available for PC, Playstation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Playstation 4, and Xbox One. You can read our review here.

