WWE 2K23 DLC Pretty Sweet Pack Release Date, Price, and Details

WWE 2K23 DLC Pretty Sweet Pack, the second of five, has finally arrived. Featuring the return of the OC as well as the WWE 2K games debut of Tiffany Stratton and the Pretty Deadly, here is all of the information you need to know about the WWE 2K23 DLC Pretty Sweet Pack, including its release date, price, and details.

WWE 2K23 DLC Pretty Deadly Pack Release Date: May 17, 2023

WWE 2K23 DLC Pretty Deadly Pack arrived on all consoles the game is available on May 17, 2023, shortly after the release of the game’s 1.10 update. The OC’s “Michin” Mia Yim also arrived in WWE 2K23 through this update, and also saw the return of Candice LeRae.

This new DLC adds five new playable characters. These are:

Karl Anderson Luke Gallows Elton Prince Kit Wilson Tiffany Stratton

Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows, members of the stable OC, will be seen flanking their leader, the Phenomenal AJ Styles, to the ring. Their arrival isn’t so surprising, given how AJ is one of the company’s biggest stars, and their return in 2022 back to WWE was one of the biggest WWE returns of the year.

Meanwhile, Pretty Deadly themselves will not only make a debut on a WWE video game but also on the main roster. Having been drafted to the SmackDown brand during the 2023 WWE Draft, the timing of their arrival on WWE 2K23 is very timely, putting them in the spotlight right away and allowing players who are witnessing them for the first time on SmackDown the chance to play as them on the video game.

Finally, we have Tiffany Stratton, an NXT star seen as the future of the brand. As a young star, her career is just starting, but it will only be a matter of time until Stratton wins the Women’s gold.

There will be three more DLC coming in the next few months, adding another 15 playable wrestlers in the game. For a full list of available playable wrestlers in WWE 2K23, check out our article on the WWE 2K23 roster. All five DLCs are included in the game’s more premium versions, or as part of the $39.99 Season Pass, which will net players a wrestler for $1.6 each. Players can also opt to purchase the DLC packs individually, like the Steiner Row Pack, for $9.99 each, or roughly $2 per wrestler. Getting the Season Pass essentially gets you one free DLC pack, but in the case you’re fine with not getting at least two of the DLC packs and aren’t that interested in the bonuses that come with the Season Pass like the accelerators, then purchasing individual DLC packs would be the much smarter choice.

WWE 2K22 was released on March 17, 2023, for the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and the Xbox Series X. The game scored a 9/10 in our review.